Joey Chestnut wins his 10th Nathan's hot dog contest

Another year, another win for Joey "Jaws" Chestnut at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The 33-year old from Vallejo, California, downed a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 10th contest in 11 years.

The Associated Press reported that Chestnut soaked the hot dogs and buns in water to make them easier to eat.

"There's no secret, I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit," he said, according to The Associated Press.

Carmen Cincotti finished second by eating 62 dogs.

Miki Sudo won the women's contest, eating 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. It was her fourth consecutive women's title at the annual Fourth of July event.