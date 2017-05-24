Remember that part in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," when John Boyega's character Finn lies and says he's "a big deal in the Resistance"?

Well, the actor brags to Entertainment Weekly that in the upcoming film, "The Last Jedi," Finn really IS a big deal in the Resistance now.

"The funny thing is, between [episode] VII and VIII, Finn’s now a big deal! He is now a big deal," Boyega told the magazine.

Apparently getting taken down by Kylo Ren at the end of "The Force Awakens" makes him a kind of legend in the eyes of the Resistance.

But Finn is going to have to live up to that reputation, the actor explains.

After recovering from a coma, Finn spends much of the movie on a quest with Resistance mechanic Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

“The Resistance is under immense pressure, and it’s time for them to get a bit of help. That’s where Finn and Rose come in," Boyega said, "and they’re thrust into a crazy adventure.”

Although "The Last Jedi" doesn't arrive in theaters until December, the promotional machinery appears to be gearing up in earnest.

With #TheLastJedi cast interviews & new photos, V.F.'s cover story offers the ultimate sneak peek for #StarWars fans https://t.co/ZN0e5kJbLy pic.twitter.com/789u2wlh7M — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 24, 2017

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair revealed four separate covers of cast members taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz, including a dazzling cover featuring the late Carrie Fisher. The portraits will appear on the summer issue of Vanity Fair.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.