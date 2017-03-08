Former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher has advice for Rachel Lindsay, who will star in the next season of the show.

"She's a lawyer," Fletcher told "Extra."

"She thinks a lot, she's always in her head. I was going to tell her [to] try not to be in her head that much, but also listen to that mind of yours, because you're smart. And don't let your heart get carried away with the looks and the lust," Fletcher added.

Fletcher said she's talked to Lindsay and thinks she's the "whole package."

"I think she's so smart, she's intelligent, she's confident. So confident," she said.

Felicia Graham/ABC

Fletcher also said she doesn't think Lindsay will have trouble standing up for herself when dealing with men on the show.

"I don't think she'll be scared to put guys in [their] place," she remarked. "And I love that."

The new season of "The Bachelorette" will premiere Monday, May 23, on ABC.