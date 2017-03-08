JoJo Fletcher said new 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay is the 'whole package'

Mar 8, 2017, 10:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Rachel Lindsay, appeared on the 21st season of ABC??s "??The Bachelor," starring Nick Viall, and was named as the next woman to hand out the roses when "??The Bachelorette"? premieres for its 13th season, MAY 22, 2017. PlayMitch Haaseth/ABC
WATCH Rachel Lindsay opens up on becoming the 1st African-American Bachelorette

Former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher has advice for Rachel Lindsay, who will star in the next season of the show.

"She's a lawyer," Fletcher told "Extra."

"She thinks a lot, she's always in her head. I was going to tell her [to] try not to be in her head that much, but also listen to that mind of yours, because you're smart. And don't let your heart get carried away with the looks and the lust," Fletcher added.

'Bachelor' Forecast: Rachel Lindsay named next Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay opens up on becoming the 1st African-American Bachelorette

Fletcher said she's talked to Lindsay and thinks she's the "whole package."

"I think she's so smart, she's intelligent, she's confident. So confident," she said.

PHOTO: JoJo Fletcher is pictured on the July 18, 2016 episode of The Bachelorette.Felicia Graham/ABC
JoJo Fletcher is pictured on the July 18, 2016 episode of "The Bachelorette."

Fletcher also said she doesn't think Lindsay will have trouble standing up for herself when dealing with men on the show.

"I don't think she'll be scared to put guys in [their] place," she remarked. "And I love that."

The new season of "The Bachelorette" will premiere Monday, May 23, on ABC.