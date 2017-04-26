Late director Jonathan Demme's best known films

Jonathan Demme leaves behind a huge and diverse body of work that reflects his eye for uniquely American characters, his love for rock and roll and his compassion for social injustice.

The 73-year-old Oscar-winning director died early this morning of complications from esophageal cancer, ABC News confirmed.

He leaves behind his wife, Joanne Howard, and three children, as well as a screen legacy that includes fiction films, documentaries, video anthologies and more.

"A big hearted, big tent, compassionate man -- in full embrace in his life of people in need -- and of the potential of art, music, poetry and film to fill that need," Meryl Streep wrote in a statement. "A big loss to the caring world."

In lieu of flowers, Demme's family has asked that donations be made to Americans for Immigrant Justice (www.aijustice.org) in Miami, Florida.

Tom Hanks, who won an Oscar for best actor in Demme's 1993 film "Philadelphia," wrote, "Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living."

Hanks added, "He was the grandest of men."

Demme's films were filled with distinctive characters, diversity and lots of music.

He once said that music was his first love and film, his second, and he often brought the two together in such films as "Stop Making Sense" about the Talking Heads and "Ricki and the Flash" starring Meryl Streep.

In fact, one of his last projects, for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was an interactive multi-media experience incorporating footage from past induction ceremonies that will debut July 1.

"Jonathan had a keen ability to meld his passion for music and storytelling in works that showed us the world in a new light," Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris told ABC News Radio in a statement. "It was an honor to have worked with him on one of his last projects."

A lucky break as a film publicist for B-movie producer Roger Corman led Demme to directing a number of small budget films and TV episodes before his 1980 breakthrough film "Melvin and Howard."

After almost two decades in the industry, Demme hit his stride with perhaps his best known films, 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," for which he won best director, and 1993's "Philadelphia."

Here is a brief roundup of some of Demme's best known films:

'Melvin and Howard'

Critics loved this 1980 comedy-drama inspired by true events, starring Jason Robards as billionaire recluse Howard Hughes and Paul LeMat as down-on-his luck gas station owner Melvin Dummar who picks up Hughes after a motorcycle crash. When Hughes leaves Melvin his fortune, Melvin manages to somehow bungle even that. The film opened the New York Film Festival and earned a pair of Oscars for Mary Steenburgen's supporting role and screenwriter Bo Goldman's script.

'Stop Making Sense'

After "Melvin and Howard," Demme was tapped to direct "Swing Shift," starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Creative differences between Demme and Hawn led the director to renounce the film and take a step back from Hollywood. His next film was the 1984 Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense," which he shot over three nights of performances. The film received rave reviews and best documentary from the National Society of Film Critics.

'Something Wild'

Demme's next film, 1986's "Something Wild" defied categorization -- a screwball romantic comedy turned road movie turned dark thriller. It starred Melanie Griffith, Jeff Daniels and Ray Liotta but may be best remembered for its credit sequence featuring Reggae singer Sister Carol.

'Married to the Mob'

A great companion to "Something Wild," 1988's "Married to the Mob" features a similar love triangle between stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Alec Baldwin and Matthew Modine. Demme coaxes brilliant performances from Pfeiffer, as the shrill mob wife Angela, mob boss Dean Stockwell, who was nominated for an Oscar, and Mercedes Ruehl as his wife.

'The Silence of the Lambs'

Perhaps Demme's biggest and best known film, "The Silence of the Lambs" starred Jodie Foster as FBI trainee Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins as imprisoned serial killer Hannibal Lecter, whom she enlists to help her find another serial killer. It went on to gross $272.7 million worldwide and win Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Adapted Screenplay.

'Philadelphia'

Demme showed his progressive advocacy side with his next film, "Philadelphia," the first big-budget film to cover the AIDS epidemic in America. It starred Hanks starring as a gay lawyer suing his old firm for wrongful termination and Denzel Washington as the lawyer who represents him.

'Beloved'

In 1998's "Beloved" -- based on Toni Morrison's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and starring Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover and Thandie Newton -- Demme took on the ravages of slavery. The film drew positive reviews, but failed at the box office.

'The Truth About Charlie' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'

In 2002, Demme teamed up again with Newton for "The Truth About Charlie," a remake of the 1963 classic film "Charade." Newton and Mark Wahlberg starred in roles once played by Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. The remake featured a diverse cast and eclectic soundtrack.

The film did not do well with critics or the box office. But that didn't stop Demme from remaking another classic, "The Manchurian Candidate," starring Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Liev Schreiber, two years later. This time, the film was better received by critics and the box office.

'Man From Plains'

In 2007, Demme departed from Hollywood fare to direct the documentary "Man From Plains" about former President Jimmy Carter's tour for his book "Palestine: Peace not Apartheid."

'Rachel Getting Married'

Demme's 2008 film "Rachel Getting Married" starred Anne Hathaway as Rachel’s younger sister, Kym, who manages to steal the spotlight while on leave from drug rehab to attend her sister's wedding. Demme's documentary-style filmmaking, diverse cast and music soundtrack earned the film praise and Hathaway an Oscar nomination.

'Ricki and the Flash'

One of Demme's last narrative films, 2015's "Ricki and the Flash" starred Streep as an aging singer of a bar band and Kevin Kline as her ex-husband with whom she must make amends to attend their son's wedding. The film, which also stars Rick Springfield, puts Demme's love for rock and roll front and center.