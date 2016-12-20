Journey, Yes, ELO, Pearl Jam Among 2017 Rock Hall Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2017 inductees in the performers category.

They include three enduring bands from the classic-rock world, one of the most popular groups of the grunge-rock era, a legendary folk singer and peace activist, and an influential rapper whose life was cut short by violence.

Next year's honorees in the performers category are Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. The 2017 ceremony is scheduled for April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Artists become eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single. Yes, ELO, and Baez have been eligible for more than 20 years and Journey first was eligible in 2000. In contrast, Pearl Jam and Tupac both were chosen for induction in their first year of eligibility. Interestingly, the 2017 inductees all received their first Rock Hall nomination this year except for Yes, who also was nominated for the classes of 2014 and 2016.

In addition, Chic guitarist and acclaimed producer and songwriter Nile Rodgers will be inducted into the Rock Hall in conjunction with receiving the award for musical excellence. It's worth noting that Chic has been nominated in the performers category 11 times, including this year, but has yet to be inducted.

In commemoration of the class of 2017 honorees, a new exhibit saluting the inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland on March 30.