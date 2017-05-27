The Duggar family has a lot to celebrate!

Joy-Anna Duggar wed Austin Forsyth, her fiancé of three months, Friday. And during the festivities, her brother Joe, proposed to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell.

The reality TV family announced the news on social media a day later.

"What an absolutely wonderful day our family will always treasure," one caption read. "As parents, we could not be more grateful for the godly woman Joy has become, and the loving husband she married!"

"We love you, Joy and Austin and are so happy for you both, as you embark on this exciting journey together!" the caption concluded.

Fans can watch the 19-year-old marry her now-husband when TLC's "Counting On" returns for a new season June 12.

The growing Duggar family was introduced to audiences on the network's now-defunct reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," which centered on parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The family also posted a photo of Joe Duggar, 22, with his new fianceé, whom he met at church. The two began courting back in March, according to People magazine.

"A surprise proposal at a Duggar wedding! That was a first!!! Congratulations Joe and Kendra!" the caption read.