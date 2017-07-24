Well, Comic-Con 2017 wrapped over the weekend and if superheroes are your thing, a whole heck of a lot went down in San Diego. Fans got new trailers from upcoming blockbusters like "Thor: Ragnarok," "Justice League" and much, much more.

Here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know.

"Justice League"

A new, action-packed trailer for "Justice League" dropped and it opens with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman kicking some serious butt. The focus then turns to Batman, mourning the death of Superman. He now has to unite the team to fight against a coming invader.

We later get a look at the villain Steppenwolf, who talks about how "this world will fall" without Superman. Then, all hell breaks loose and the team steps in to fight.

IMDB

The buzziest part of the trailer is at the end. Alfred is doing what he does, tinkering on some Batman gadget when someone approaches.

"He said you'd come," Alfred says to the mysterious figure. "Now, let's hope you're not too late."

Is it Superman back from the dead?!

"Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 17.

"Thor: Ragnarok"

In a very upbeat, humorous second clip, Chris Hemsworth dons the mantle of Thor yet again in a fun, new trailer.

The clip explains how he lost his hammer and we see more of villain Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

Hulk also talks for the very first time! P.S., Loki is back!

"Thor: Ragnarok" is out Nov. 3.

"Defenders"

All the buzz wasn't just on the movie side this weekend!

Netflix unveiled an all-new "Defenders" trailer, featuring Marvel's local New York superheroes and Sigourney Weaver's villain Alexandra.

"I'm not looking for super friends," Luke Cage tells the others.

As with other Netflix shows, there is a little cursing, so maybe check this trailer out after you leave work.

"Defenders" hits Netflix on August 18.

Watch out for that rain. pic.twitter.com/fq18dLoPc4 — The Defenders (@TheDefenders) July 22, 2017

"Stranger Things"

The "Stranger Things" kids are back!

Netflix also released the first trailer for the second season of the hit show, which returns in October.

It starts with the gang playing "Dragon's Lair," a classic video game, but then Will starts to have more visions.

"Nothing is going to go back to the way that it was, not really," an ominous voice says.

The second season takes place during Halloween and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" sets the tone for the clip.

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Fans were already treated to a clip a week before at D23, Disney's yearly convention. But that didn't stop Marvel from showing the footage again at Comic-Con.

This footage wasn't posted online, but it features The Avengers and Guardians teaming up to fight big baddie Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Also in this gigantic film are Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Black Panther and many more!

Even though footage isn't online yet, there's key art from Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development at Marvel Studios, and it's glorious.

“Infinity War” is out May 4, 2018.

Editor's note: ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.