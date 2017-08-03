Justin Bieber is finally opening up about canceling his Purpose World Tour.

The tour, which kicked off in March 2016 and was slated to run until October, ended abruptly in London on July 2. Fourteen stops on the tour remained, including cities like Denver, Toronto and Hong Kong.

News of Bieber, 23, cancelling his tour came after China's Bureau of Culture announced that the singer wasn't welcome to perform because he was too "controversial."

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Bieber explained that he pulled the plug on his tour because he needed to take time to become "sustainable." He noted that many fans may not understand his decision but that he's "never gonna be perfect."

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

In his note, the singer directly addressed his fans, writing that he's "so grateful for this journey with all of you. I'm grateful for the tours, but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this like WITH YOU!"

Bieber added that he's "VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes but what I'm not gonna do is let my past dictate my future."

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable," he wrote.

He ended his note by writing, "I'm not expecting anyone to understand but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from."