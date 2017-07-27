Justin Bieber involved in collision with photographer

Justin Bieber collided with a photographer who was attempting to snap photos of the singer as he was leaving an event at the Saban Theater on Tuesday night, a representative for the Beverly Hills Police Department told ABC News in a statement.

Police said the photographer was injured and transported to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

Bieber cooperated with the investigation and was subsequently released, police said.

In a video that was obtained by ABC News, Bieber, 23, is seen in the video driving a black Dodge Ram. After the collision, he exits the vehicle and walks over to the man, who was laying on the ground.

ABC News has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment. The singer, who recently canceled the last leg of his world tour, has not spoken about the incident.