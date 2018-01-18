Justin Timberlake isn't shying away from controversy in his latest video, "Supplies."

It's the second music video the singer's released in advance of his forthcoming album, "Man of The Woods," out Feb. 2.

The dark and seemingly dystopian music video begins with Timberlake, 36, staring somberly at dozens of video screens as images of Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, "Me Too" signs," "Freddie Gray" and "End Racism Now" are shown. There also appears to be an American flag flashed underneath.

In the video, Timberlake appears to be telling his love that despite the end of the world, he has the supplies that they'll need to survive.

"'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see/I'll be the wood when you need heat/I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity," the singer croons.

The Dave Meyers-directed video also features Pharrell Williams, who produced the track with The Neptunes' Chad Hugo, along with actress Eiza Gonzalez, who plays Timberlake's love interest.

The music video ends with Timerlake and Gonzalez surrounded by children. They all stand in the midst of ashes and rubble.

“Die already," a child screams. “Die already. You’re still asleep! Wake up! Just leave. Please. For good.”