Katy Perry pays tribute to victims of Manchester attack

Katy Perry got emotional at an intimate show at London's Water Rats club on Thursday night.

Toward the end of the 20-minute set, which was streamed live on Twitter, Perry paused to address the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester earlier in this week at an Ariana Grande concert.

"It was hard. It was hard for you guys, it was hard for me, because we all love music," she said, her voice breaking. "And you think about it and you think that's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's the person that loves music, you know. It's awful."

"Whatever you can do to help, you should," she continued, "But what you should do is not let them win ... they can never take that part away from us ever."

She then paused for a moment of silence.

On Monday, 22 people were killed and 116 were treated for injuries after a suicide bomber attacked a crowded concert hall in Manchester, England. Authorities have said the suspected perpetrator was 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who also died in the attack. Police said 10 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, and eight are still in custody.

Grande has suspended her tour until next month so that she and her team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost."

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," read a statement from earlier this week. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."