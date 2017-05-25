Ariana Grande's manager pens inspiring message after Manchester attack

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has penned an inspiring message about how he plans to honor the victims of the Manchester Arena attack: by "living each day full."

Braun, who also represents Justin Bieber, took to Twitter early this morning to remind his 4.1 million followers that despite Monday's terrorist bombing at Grande's concert, "Fear cannot rule the day."

"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy," he wrote. "I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company."

He then went on to say how he will remember the 22 people who died and the dozens more who were injured in the attack.

"I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor," Braun wrote. "The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day."

He also reminded his followers that more people die in car crashes than terrorism each year.

"Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness," he posted. "So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day. With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full."

He continued, "I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon."

Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Grande has suspended her "Dangerous Woman" tour following the attack, canceling shows in Europe through June 5, while the singer and her associates "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," her management told ABC News.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," her team said in a statement. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report