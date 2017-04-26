A Mississippi man has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of wrecking his marriage and inflicting emotional distress upon him.

According to the court document, which was obtained by ABC News, Kenny Bryant claims that Kelly carried on a years-long extramarital affair with his wife, Asia Childress, which allegedly caused an alienation of affection.

He is seeking punitive damages.

In his lawsuit, Bryant claims that Childress had a relationship with Kelly before their 2012 wedding, but she told her new husband that they were no longer involved. Childress allegedly rekindled her romance with the singer shortly after she and Bryant married.

Bryant claims that Childress also convinced him to move from Mississippi to Georgia for her career, though in reality, he said that she wanted to be closer to Kelly. He claims that that move was "financially ruinous," as he was unable to find a good job after the relocation.

He also claims that Childress's subsequent request for a divorce was the result of Kelly's "blatant disregard for Bryant's and Childress' vows."

"Bryant tried every avenue to hold his marriage together, but his efforts could not prevail against R. Kelly's continued sexual overtures to Childress," the lawsuit states.

A rep for R. Kelly did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. ABC News could not immediately reach Childress for comment.