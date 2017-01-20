After eight years as President of the United States, Barack Obama is turning over the White House to president-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

However, his legacy will remain with several ABC stars long after he leaves office.

At a press day for their shows earlier this month, just hours before Obama's farewell address, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson and others spoke to ABC News about what they'll miss about the first family.

"I just think he’s been a really, really good president," Baldwin said. "There’s never an opportunity to solve all problems, never an opportunity to solve all the most important problems, but [the president needs] to prioritize what needs to be done, and I thought... he did a very, very good job."

A few of the actors also looked ahead to what Trump's administration will mean for the country.

"Let’s hope he does well. I give him a shot," "American Crime" star Felicity Huffman said. "I give him a carte blanche from now on. From now until he proves different and I hope he doesn’t."

Her sentiment was echoed by Anderson.

"I hope Trump gets in office and proves everyone wrong. That’s what I’m hoping for," he said. "That means our country will be better off so I want him to succeed."

