Actress Kerry Washington opened up about how she hid her baby bump while filming for her hit TV series "Scandal" in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan that aired today.

"You could play a really fun game for the first ... five episodes of 'find the bump,'" Washington said of the latest season of "Scandal."

Washington added that her crew was able to tactfully conceal her baby bump "behind flowers, behind Prada purses, behind big coats and capes."

"After that, the bump is gone," Washington added. "Cause we shot five episodes before I ... gave birth."

"Our crew is amazing," the actress added. "They did such a good job of, of taking care of Olivia. Because even though I was pregnant, Olivia was not," she said of her character in the show.

Washington and her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed their second child, Caleb, on Oct. 5. The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle.

In addition to starring in "Scandal" and raising two children, Washington told Strahan that she has her own production company.

Washington said that her advice for people trying to juggle it all is just "having really good people around you" and "not being afraid to ask for help."

"And being grateful for the support you have," Washington added, "'cause even though we're the ones who are on camera, we're not doing it alone, right?

"We are surrounded by people who allow us to do what we do," the actress said.

The actress also shared some of the new projects she is working on with her production company, Simpson Street.

"It's a little bit of pressure to figure out what we're doing next. But we have a lot of stuff in the works," Washington said. "We're developing projects for television drama and comedy films. Maybe some theater.

"It's really exciting," she added.

"Scandal" premieres on Thursday on ABC.