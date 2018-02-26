Kevin Smith survives 'massive heart attack'

"Clerks" filmmaker Kevin Smith said he survived a massive heart attack after a comedy show Sunday evening.

"The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!" Smith wrote in a tweet.

Smith's show, "Kevin Smith Live!", was at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California.

In addition to "Clerks," Smith wrote and directed "Chasing Amy" and "Mallrats," and owns a comic book store featured in the reality television show "Comic Book Men."