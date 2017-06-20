Kim Kardashian 'taking a breather' from Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian told "The View" that while Caitlyn Jenner "will always be a part of" her, the two haven't spoken "in the last couple of months."

Kardashian said she "got upset" reading Jenner's new book "The Secrets of My Life."

"I was a little shocked by putting some things out there that just weren't true, or didn't really make sense or were hurtful," she said.

"She'll always be a part of me," Kardashian added. "Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No."

She continued: "I don't want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing things really different, it was just a little bit surprising to me."

However, she's still confident "everything definitely is going to be fine" between the family members.

Kardashian said the family is "not that kind" to talk regularly. "I think we're just taking a breather. We'll get it together. ... It will work out."

"In our family, we definitely are so close and stick through everything," Kardashian said. "At the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship. You gotta have some respect for it."

She also spoke about the pivotal role Jenner played in her life and her gratitude for that relationship.

"She'll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life," Kardashian said. "Really, like stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away ... I'll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today, so I'll never forget that."