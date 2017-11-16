Kim Kardashian West reveals sex of 3rd child

Kim Kardashian West revealed Wednesday that her third child with husband Kanye West will be a baby girl. The reality star spilled the beans on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" while reminiscing about her baby shower, which was held last weekend.

Interested in Kardashians? Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"My daughter thinks she’s really tricky," Kardashian West said of 4-year-old North.

"We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, 'You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,'" she continued.

"So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day. She said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of the toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister,'" Kardashian West, 37, said.

Host DeGeneres pointed out, "She's a toy tester ... and you just told us it's a girl!"

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star laughed off the slip, saying, "Oh! I guess!"

"Yes, it is," Kardashian West confirmed of her third child. "North is really excited about that. She's so excited. Let's see if it lasts. I did explain to her, 'Okay, at four in the morning, when you come in my room, I'm going to have to be with baby sister -- I have to feed her.' We'll see how it goes."

Kardashian West and her husband of three years are also parents to a 1-year-old son, Saint.

The reality star announced she was expecting her third child via surrogate in the trailer for season 14 of her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," in September.