Kristin Cavallari is defending her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, against body shamers.

When the former reality TV star, 30, posted a photo with Cutler during a surprise birthday trip to Mexico on Instagram, she got got critical comments about his weight.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this ?? A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

"He looks so flabby," one Instagram user wrote in response to the picture of Cutler, who was wearing a tank top and shorts while on a boat with Cavallari.

"Who’s the lesbian on the left?" another wrote.

Cavallari struck back Wednesday by posting a more flattering photo of Cutler, who is on the mend from a shoulder injury that cut his football season short.

Husband and gusband. And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one ??. PS....look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV ?????? A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

"Since Jay looked like a 300-lb. lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one," she wrote alongside the photo of Cutler posing next to Cavallari's good friend and hair stylist Scotty Cunha.

But if the mother of three was hoping to quiet the haters, she seems to have added more fuel to the fire.

Some followers took her to task for offending lesbians.

"So you're just making fun of 300 pound lesbians now?" one user wrote.

Cavallari has been quick to defend her husband and family on social media. Last summer, she fired back -- and blocked -- some commenters who said her young sons looked too skinny when she posted a photo of them with their father at the beach.

The reality-star-turned-designer told ABC News last year that she and the family live a very healthy lifestyle.

"Without good health we have nothing; nothing else matters," she said. "And I’ve seen firsthand too with my husband; he’s a type 1 diabetic. His health has improved drastically since I’ve met him because he’s changed his whole lifestyle. He’s changed his whole diet so I’ve seen firsthand with my husband and with my three kids what a healthy lifestyle can do."