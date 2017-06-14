It’s a joyous TV viewing season for “Twin Peaks” fans.

The series has returned after a 25-year break and Kyle MacLachan is back as Agent Dale Cooper. MacLachlan told ABC News he had no hesitations about taking on the role again.

“Oh my gosh, was I excited. I was ready to jump in completely,” MacLachlan said in a recent appearance on “Popcorn With Peter Travers."

MacLachlan said he got a call from “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch and "he wanted to know if I was on board. And I said, ‘David, I never left.’ I said I wanted to go back and play Cooper since the last frame of the last episode of the first time around.”

Travers asked MacLachlan if it was tough getting back into character after the long break.

“We were all different. The world is different now,” MacLachlan, 58, responded. “I tell you what was not that different. It was walking on the set that first day and seeing David [Lynch] sitting in the director’s chair. And walking up to him in the black suit and seeing his face, shaking his hand, and looking around and saying, 'We’re going back.' In that instant I was right back in Cooper. I was right back in 'Twin Peaks.' And that relationship with David was like we never stopped."

MacLachlan added that he appreciates the buzz surrounding the return of the show.

“Certainly the drum beat has been very strong on Twitter, on Instagram, talking about what’s coming. It’s been a lot of fun watching all the activity,” he said.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Kyle MacLachlan in the video above.