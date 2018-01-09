"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig spoke to the co-hosts of “The View” about the film’s big wins at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Gerwig wrote and made her solo directorial debut with the film, which won best comedy. Saoirse Ronan also won best actress, motion picture comedy or musical, for her role.

Gerwig shared that she encountered a bit of a hiccup when she was called on stage for winning best comedy — completely winging her acceptance speech.

“I had an entire speech that I was going to give and I got up there and none of it came out,” Gerwig said. “I looked at Oprah and I was like, ‘It's gone!’”

During the excitement, she realized she had forgotten to thank her partner Noah Baumbach — whom she described as “my partner and my supporter … he’s my favorite writer and my favorite first reader.” Luckily, Baumbach took it well.

“I got off stage and … then as I was coming back to the table, he was already looking at me and he said, ‘Please don't feel bad, please don't feel bad!’” she recalled.

And when Ronan won for best actress, Gerwig said, “I stood up and screamed so loudly and everyone looked at me, and they were like, ‘Did you win?’ I was like, ‘No, she won!’”

Along with news of big wins for "Lady Bird," Natalie Portman’s subversive announcement of the best director nominees also dominated Golden Globes headlines.

Gerwig said she didn’t hear that Portman emphasized that the nominees were “all-male” until the next morning because she was backstage preparing to present at that moment. Some say "Lady Bird" should have earned Gerwig a nomination in the category.

Let this sink in: Greta Gerwig directed her lead actor to a Golden Globe win

Greta Gerwig directed the film that won best picture

Greta Gerwig was not dominated for best director - all men were. #TIMESUP #GoldenGlobes #LadyBird — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) January 8, 2018

Greta Gerwig’s victory validates Natalie Portman’s comment. Gerwig’s film won but she’s not even nominated for best director? Makes no sense. — Touré (@Toure) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman with the jab: "All male nominees." No women were nominated for Best Director even with highly lauded works by Patty Jenkins "Wonder Woman"

Greta Gerwig "Lady Bird"

Dee Rees "Mudbound”#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UNmYwwlX1B — Vesta Cordero (@vestafresh) January 8, 2018

“There were so many great films directed by women this year, ‘Mudbound' and ‘Wonder Woman’….” Gerwig reflected. “I really feel that this … this is going to be the last year that that's true. I think this is going to be the last year that we don't have women [nominated for best director.]”

Gerwig also weighed in on buzz that she will receive an Oscar nomination for "Lady Bird." She said she has hosted Oscars parties for years with her friends — but has never attended.

“We would put on our thrift store version of formal wear and we would drink sparkling apple cider and watch the Oscars,” Gerwig said. “I still have an Oscar party every year and I still get dressed up. I did it last year!”