LAPD has interviewed a potential Harvey Weinstein sexual assault victim

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division says it has interviewed a potential victim of a 2013 sexual assault allegedly involving Harvey Weinstein, as the woman's attorney held a news conference today to discuss the investigation.

David Ring said his client, an Italian actress, spoke briefly with Weinstein at a Los Angeles-based film festival in February 2013, and later in the evening, the producer allegedly "bullied his way into her [hotel] room."

"Her greatest regret is opening that door. She had no idea what was coming,” he said of the allegation. “What happened to her was really horrible. It’s had a humongous, huge impact on her life."

Ring declined to identify his client or discuss specifics of the case, except to say that it is under investigation by the LAPD. He added that it was "premature" to discuss a potential civil lawsuit against Weinstein.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce Thursday said New York City police have referred allegations against the disgraced film mogul to other police departments, though it was unclear whether the LAPD investigation pertained to one of those cases.

The referrals were made to jurisdictions in the United States and overseas based on calls to a police hotline about Weinstein, Boyce added.

Police declined to discuss specifics.

“Several calls have been received on our CrimeStoppers Hotline regarding Mr. Weinstein,” Boyce said. “None of those calls have alleged any criminal conduct within the New York City area.”

Complaints about Weinstein cannot be pursued locally if they involve events that occurred outside New York City.

More than three dozen women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, but he has not been charged with a crime.

The movie producer has acknowledged inappropriate behavior, but has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex, his spokesman said.

Weinstein, 65, was terminated by the Weinstein Co. in the wake of the allegations, though he later offered his resignation. ABC News confirmed that he is also pursuing a claim that he was wrongfully fired.

In addition, he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Producers Guild of America has voted to begin termination proceedings against him. A final determination will be reached next month. On Thursday the board of British Film Institute voted to strip Weinstein of its prestigious BFI Fellowship honor, which he was awarded in 2002.

"Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances. Everyone working in the film industry – in any industry – should be safe and respected in the workplace. We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out," the board said in a statement. "The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen."