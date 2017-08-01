Late Linkin Park singer honored with a private service

The life of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was honored in both private and public memorial services last Saturday, a statement from his label confirmed.

According to a release from Warner Brothers Records, more than 500 people attended a private service at South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, which was led by Ted Stryker of KROQ.

Bennington's former Stone Temple Pilots bandmates Robert and Dean DeLeo joined Kings of Chaos drummer Matt Sorum, singer Damon Fox, and musician Jimmy Gnecco to perform a rendition of "Amazing Grace." Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, as well as Bennington's former bandmate Ryan Shuck, were among those who delivered eulogies.

Meanwhile, fans across the globe organized more than 300 memorials for Bennington, which the band endorsed, according to Warner Brothers.

"The outpouring of support from the Linkin Park community continues to echo around the globe just as loudly as the frontman's immortal voice does," the statement read. "One fan started a Google Doc, collating and collecting all of the global memorials to share with other fans around the world. From Africa and Asia to across Europe, Oceania, and South America, LP ambassadors and fan sites honored Chester's memory with their own touching tributes. Throughout these countries, thousands have created artwork, videos, social media posts, and more about the singer, honoring him forever."

Bennington was 41 at the time of his death on July 21. His death is being investigated as "a suicide by hanging," a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office told ABC News at the time.

Music For Relief, the non-profit organization founded by Linkin Park more than a decade ago, has launched the One More Light Fund to honor Bennington.

They also shared the number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Anne Bentley, and six children.