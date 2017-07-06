Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome a baby boy

Lauren Conrad is officially a mom.

The former reality TV star and lifestyle blogger and her lawyer husband, William Tell, welcomed son Liam James on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family," the couple told People in an exclusive statement. "Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!"

Conrad also announced the birth on her Instagram page, posting an image of a needlepoint of her holding a baby next to her husband and their two dogs. The words, "And then there were 5," were stitched underneath.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Liam is the first child for Conrad, 30, and Tell, 36, who married in September 2014.

Conrad revealed on Instagram last January that she was expecting.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she wrote.