Liv Tyler celebrated a milestone over the holiday weekend. The actress turned 40 and was surrounded by her celebrity friends and family.

Model Kate Moss, British actress Sadie Frost and Tyler's fiancé, Dave Gardner, helped Steven Tyler's daughter celebrate, including a dinner and -- what every 40-year-old wants -- a bouncy castle.

Tyler took to Instagram to share photos from what she called "the most fun amazing beautiful birthday ever."

Gardner, who has two sons with Tyler, posted a photo of their family to Instagram. He wrote in a caption: "Happy Birthday Momma We love you lots and lot."

Both "The Leftovers" actress and Gardner have sons from previous relationships that were not pictured.

Blessed for 25 years of friendship. love my girl friends !!!!! Thank you my sweet @katemossagency for the best birthday weekend ever !!!!!!!! A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

?? my love thank you for the most wonderful birthday weekend ever !!!!! ?? so happy. So grateful!!!!?????????? @davidgardner A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

