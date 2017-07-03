Liv Tyler celebrates 40th birthday with celebrity friends

Jul 3, 2017, 11:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Sadie Frost posted this photo of Liv Tyler and Kate Moss to her Instagram account wishing Liv Tyler a Happy Birthday, July 2, 2017.Sadie Frost/Instagram
Sadie Frost posted this photo of Liv Tyler and Kate Moss to her Instagram account wishing Liv Tyler a Happy Birthday, July 2, 2017.

Liv Tyler celebrated a milestone over the holiday weekend. The actress turned 40 and was surrounded by her celebrity friends and family.

Model Kate Moss, British actress Sadie Frost and Tyler's fiancé, Dave Gardner, helped Steven Tyler's daughter celebrate, including a dinner and -- what every 40-year-old wants -- a bouncy castle.

Tyler took to Instagram to share photos from what she called "the most fun amazing beautiful birthday ever."

Liv Tyler Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with David Gardner

Liv Tyler Reacts to Sudden and Unexplained Disappearances in 'The Leftovers'

Gardner, who has two sons with Tyler, posted a photo of their family to Instagram. He wrote in a caption: "Happy Birthday Momma We love you lots and lot."

Both "The Leftovers" actress and Gardner have sons from previous relationships that were not pictured.

Happy Birthday Momma ?????? We love you lots and lots ????

A post shared by David Gardner (@davidgardner) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT