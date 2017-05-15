Loretta Lynn is beginning rehabilitation more than a week after she had a stroke at her Tennessee home.

The country legend moved from a hospital facility to rehabilitation, and is "doing great," according to a statement posted to her website.

However, the statement added that Lynn's upcoming shows are still going to be postponed at the behest of her doctors.

"Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating," the statement explained.

Lynn, a Grammy-winning singer whose memoir was made into the 1980 Oscar-winning movie, "Coal Miner's Daughter," was hospitalized earlier this month after she had a stroke at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home.

At the time, a statement on the singer's website noted that she is expected to make a full recovery.

"She's a strong woman and I know she'll come out of this," Lynn's sister, Crystal Gayle, told the Associated Press at the time. "Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."