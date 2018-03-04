When actors Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani presented at the Oscars, they used the stage to show support for the Dreamers living in the United States.

Interested in Oscars? Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers," said Lupita Nyong'o, an immigrant from Kenya. "We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood. And dreams are the foundation of America."

Kumail Nanjiani, an immigrant from Pakistan, added, "To all the Dreamers out there, we stand with you."

Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani deliver powerful message to fellow immigrants: "Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood and dreams are the foundation of America. To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you." https://t.co/vhpo2XuyXt #Oscars pic.twitter.com/raSsk686wZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

The fate of about 800,000 so-called Dreamers in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program -- young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children -- remains under debate in Washington.