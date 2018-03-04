Lupita Nyong'o, Kumail Nanjiani at the Oscars: 'To all the Dreamers ... we stand with you'

Mar 4, 2018, 9:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Actors Lupita Nyongo and Kumail Nanjiani speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. PlayKevin Winter/Getty Images
WATCH Oscars backstage camera

When actors Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani presented at the Oscars, they used the stage to show support for the Dreamers living in the United States.

"Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers," said Lupita Nyong'o, an immigrant from Kenya. "We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood. And dreams are the foundation of America."

Kumail Nanjiani, an immigrant from Pakistan, added, "To all the Dreamers out there, we stand with you."

The fate of about 800,000 so-called Dreamers in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program -- young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children -- remains under debate in Washington.

