The 90th Academy Awards air this Sunday night on ABC, and it appears that Best Picture is the only category that's somewhat up in the air.

Writer/director Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," the story of a mute woman who falls in love with an aquatic being, leads all films with 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" earned the second-most number of nominations, with eight. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" scored seven.

So far, experts give "The Shape of Water" a slight edge to win best picture, followed by "Three Billboards." In the best director category, del Toro is said to have the edge, and because "Three Billboards" director Martin McDonagh wasn't even nominated, Nolan is the next most likely winner.

Experts believe best actress and best actor are likely going to Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman, because both have won so many awards this season for their work in "Three Billboards" and "Darkest Hour," respectively.

Same goes for "Three Billboards"' Sam Rockwell, who's swept most of the supporting actor awards at other ceremonies. He's expected to score gold on Oscar night, as well, though some experts think Willem DaFoe could nab the trophy for his role in The Florida Project.

As for supporting actress, experts say Allison Janney has a slight edge for her role as Tonya Harding's abusive mom in "I, Tonya," though Laurie Metcalf's role as a frustrated mother in "Lady Bird" is a close second.

But while viewers will tune in to see the winners, they'll also be watching to see how Jimmy Kimmel, in his second year as host, handles the #MeToo/Time's Up movement that has dominated Hollywood for months. At the Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers met the topic head-on, but Kimmel has said that he doesn't want to make the evening "unpleasant" for people who've dreamed of winning an Oscar their entire lives.

The three-hour-plus telecast will also include performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Oscar-winner Common, Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige, Gael García Bernal, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will sing nominated songs from "Mudbound," "Coco," "Call Me By Your Name," "Marshall" and "The Greatest Showman."

Presenters at the show include Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Jodi Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Walken, Sandra Bullock, Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Fonda, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Armie Hammer and Mark Hamill.

The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4, on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees in the key categories:

Best Picture

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Phantom Thread"

"Get Out"

"Dunkirk"

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel Esq."

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Leslie Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Original Song

"Mystery of Love," "Call Me By Your Name"

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something," "Marshall"

"This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"Call Me By Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body and Soul"

"The Square"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Coco"

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Production Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"The Shape of Water"

"Dunkirk"

"Darkest Hour"

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

Costume Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria & Abdul"

Sound Editing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sound Mixing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Short Film -- Animated