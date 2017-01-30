Mariah Carey Teases New Breakup-Inspired Music on Instagram

Jan 30, 2017, 10:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Mariah Carey performs during New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square, on Dec. 31, 2016, in New York City. PlayAngela Weiss/Getty Images
Mariah Carey seems to be using her recent breakup with Australian billionaire James Packer as creative inspiration.

On Sunday's episode of her E! series "Mariah's World," the 46-year-old singer explained that she'd been taking time to process her feelings and writing a song to reflect what she was going through in her relationship, according to People.

Before the new song is officially released, Carey has given fans a preview on Instagram.

?#IDONT?

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

"Said you would always be mine, feeding me nothing but lies," and "Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't," are some of the lyrics heard in the clip Carey shared.

Since Carey's split from Packer, she has been photographed kissing choreographer Bryan Tanaka, according to People. While attending a premiere party for Carey's show, Tanaka also told E! News that he has "always had a thing" for her. He has also appeared on the show.

The full song, entitled "I Don't," is set to premiere Feb. 3.