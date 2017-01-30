Mariah Carey Teases New Breakup-Inspired Music on Instagram

Mariah Carey seems to be using her recent breakup with Australian billionaire James Packer as creative inspiration.

On Sunday's episode of her E! series "Mariah's World," the 46-year-old singer explained that she'd been taking time to process her feelings and writing a song to reflect what she was going through in her relationship, according to People.

Before the new song is officially released, Carey has given fans a preview on Instagram.

?#IDONT? A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

"Said you would always be mine, feeding me nothing but lies," and "Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't," are some of the lyrics heard in the clip Carey shared.

Since Carey's split from Packer, she has been photographed kissing choreographer Bryan Tanaka, according to People. While attending a premiere party for Carey's show, Tanaka also told E! News that he has "always had a thing" for her. He has also appeared on the show.

The full song, entitled "I Don't," is set to premiere Feb. 3.