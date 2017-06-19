Mark Wahlberg reveals the best Father's Day present he's ever received

Actor and father of four Mark Wahlberg said that the letters his children wrote to him this year are the best Father's Day presents he has ever received.

Wahlberg said that after reading the Father's Day cards from his children, "I was like ... you know what? I'm taking the kids to school before I go, even if I'm going to be late to travel."

"I just wanted to spend a little bit more time with them," he added in an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired today.

Walhberg revealed that what makes the cards so special is when his children, "just tell me that they love me ... and call me the best dad ever, even though sometimes they say they hate me and I'm the worst dad ever, usually when they're not getting their way," he joked.

"Having a 13-year-old daughter, it's tough, it's hard going through it. But you know, at the end of the day," Wahlberg said, "when she sits there and says that she loves you ... that means the most."

The famous New England Patriots fan told "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan he would go so far as to support his football-playing son if ever were to get drafted by the New York Giants. "I'd put a Giants hat on," Wahlberg said.

So glad to be able to spend Father's Day with my daughter and missing my other three kids (and wife)! Happy Father's Day to all dads everywhere! #family A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The actor also opened up about the latest installment to the "Transformers" series, saying "people are going crazy" when they realize that the fan-favorite character Optimus Prime, "has gone rogue."

The 46-year-old said the most difficult part of making the Michael Bay film was constantly wearing a harness in order to perform some of the film's highly anticipated stunts.

"The worst part of making 'Transformers' is most of the time you're in a harness, and you're strapped to these cables, and somebody's yanking you somewhere or flipping you around," Wahlberg revealed. "That's the thing that I hate the most."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" hits theaters nationwide on June 20, 2017.