Matthew McConaughey has a very sweet reason for why he lives in Austin, Texas, instead of say, Los Angeles, the mecca for Hollywood celebs.

McConaughey, who was born in Texas, says he chose to live there because "my mother is there, the rest of my family is there, part of the reason for going back there was having kids."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star, 47, and his wife Camila Alves are parents to three children -- sons Levi and Livingston, and daughter Vida.

McConaughey sat down with Peter Travers to talk about his career and family. The Oscar winner moved his family to Austin about eight years ago and his children get to see his mother, Mary "Kay," almost every weekend.

"That's important to the kids, important to Camila and I, important to my mom," he said.

He also gets to see the rest of his family, including his brothers.

"I just feel at home there," he added. "A mile feels like a mile, 60 minutes feels like an hour and a day feels like 24 hours. A relationship with time is important to me."

