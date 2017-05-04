Meet the real-life Darth Vader who lives in Tennessee

Darthvader Williamson is a real person.

The 39-year-old of Eads, Tennessee, is alive and well, working as a surgical assistant at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett.

In honor of Star Wars Day – celebrated on May 4 so fans can say “May the Fourth Be With You” — he’s finally removing his mask, so to speak, and revealing himself to the world.

“I like to fly under the radar,” Williamson told ABC News. “I’ve always kept a low profile. I’ve never been like, ‘Hey look, my name’s Darthvader.'"

It’s true, according to his mom. It wasn’t until Darthvader started getting attention from the ladies for his unusual name that he began to embrace it.

“He wanted to change his name when he was little, but after the girls started telling him they liked the name, he wanted to keep it,” Patricia Knowles, 64, said with a laugh.

Courtesy Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

The name Darth Vader, which he spells as one word, all started with Knowles’ ex-husband, who was a huge “Star Wars” fan.

“His dad and I were stationed at Fort Hood,” Knowles said. “His dad went into the store and came back with a little baseball card of the Lord Darth Vader character and had it on the dashboard. He said, ‘If I’m not here when he’s born -- because I’m on orders to go to Germany -- I want you to name my son this."

She went on, “I told him that’s a hard name. When he gets in his teens they’ll say, ‘Yo, Lord, you want to hang out tonight?’ And he didn’t want to change it. He wanted to keep it exact. But I said, ‘I can’t do it. I can deal with the Darth Vader part of the name, but not the Lord.”

They compromised and decided Darth Vader was the winner, which she admitted she was fine with because she “hadn’t seen the movie” and “didn’t know the character.”

Courtesy Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

Darthvader was born on Jan. 14, 1978, only a few months after the premiere of the very first “Star Wars” film in 1977. He said the strange name has definitely kept his life interesting.

“There’s been state troopers that have stopped me and asked to take a picture with me,” Williamson said. “And when ‘Rogue One’ came out, people were asking if I could go with them to see it so they could say they went to ‘Star Wars’ with the real Darth Vader. I’m like, ‘No thank you.’”

Knowles, who is now much more familiar with the iconic film character, said the name Darthvader suits her son well.

“The character was just in control of the people and he just took charge,” the proud mom explained. “But then again, he had that warm side of him nobody had ever seen. Darthvader is like that.”

Ironically, Williamson said he’s not a big “Star Wars” fan.

“The last ‘Star Wars’ I saw was ‘Return of the Jedi' in 1983,” he recalled. “I have not had the slightest inclination to see the new ones. To me, it’s just always been a name — nothing I went around glamorizing or having attention drawn to. My wife calls me an old man in a young man’s body. I’m kind of a recluse. I’m just a real private person.”

