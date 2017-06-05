“Megan Leavey” star Kate Mara has revealed one important detail about her upcoming wedding to actor Jamie Bell.

“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Mara said today on “Good Morning America.”

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, costarred together in the 2015 hit movie “Fantastic Four."

Mara is set to appear on the big screen in “Megan Leavey,” which tells the real-life story of former U.S. Marine Megan Leavey and the bond between her and her K-9 partner, Rex.

Mara said she felt upstaged “every day, every scene” by the dog who portrays Rex in the movie.

“We had really good chemistry which, you know, you never know with a dog,” she said. “We bonded very, very quickly. It was hard to say goodbye.”

“Megan Leavey” hits theaters on Friday.