Meghan Markle closes social media accounts after engagement to Prince Harry

Jan 9, 2018, 4:51 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harrys fiance actress Meghan Markle gestures during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM radio station in Brixton, England Jan. 9, 2018. PlayDominic Lipinksi/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit London radio station

Meghan Markle has closed all her social media accounts nearly four months before her May wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle, who once ran a blog and had an active social media presence, had slowly scaled back her activity on the accounts when her relationship with Prince Harry became increasingly serious.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene, Dec. 25, 2017, in Kings Lynn, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene, Dec. 25, 2017, in King's Lynn, England.

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years,” a royal source told ABC News. “However, as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them.”

Markle, 36, frequently posted photos of her home, her dogs, her travels and food on Instagram, and shared information about her activism and charitable work and other interests on Twitter.

PHOTO: Prince Harrys fiance actress Meghan Markle gestures during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM radio station in Brixton, England Jan. 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinksi/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry's fiance actress Meghan Markle gestures during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM radio station in Brixton, England Jan. 9, 2018.

She also authored a blog, The Tig, that she shut down in April as her romance with Harry became even more serious.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Dec. 25, 2017 in Kings Lynn, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Dec. 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.

Members of the royal family share details of official royal engagements on the various official social media accounts operated by Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace.

The palace social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram provide information on upcoming royal tours and events, new videos and photos, and details on the royal family’s charitable endeavors. Recently, Kensington Palace released the couple's engagement photos and official photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Shortly after Harry and Markle's engagement, Kensington Palace also announced that Markle would no longer carry on her charitable work with World Vision and as a UN advocate and would join of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry, as the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities.

Markle, a Los Angeles native, also intends to become a U.K. citizen, a process which will take several years.

She also ended her seven-year run on the television show “Suits” prior to announcing her engagement to Harry. Last year, she also ended her partnership with Canadian department store Reitman’s for a fashion line. She recently moved from Toronto, where “Suits” is filmed, to London to live with Harry.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017 in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017 in London.

The couple is planning to wed on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

