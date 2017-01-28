From Mel Brooks to Mia Farrow, Hollywood Pays Tribute to John Hurt

Jan 28, 2017, 3:41 AM ET
PHOTO: John Hurt attends a screening of Suffragette on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 7, 2015 in London, England. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Following the death Friday of actor Sir John Hurt -- whose films included "Midnight Express," "Alien" and the "Harry Potter" franchise -- his peers in Hollywood took to social media to remember the two-time Oscar nominee.

Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died in London at the age of 77, according to his agent.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling tweeted, "So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Mel Brooks, who worked with Hurt on "The Elephant Man" and "Spaceballs," tweeted, "It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent." Another tweet read, "No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed."

Below are other tributes that flooded social media Friday evening:

VIOLA DAVIS

KIEFER SUTHERLAND

ELIJAH WOOD

SHARON STONE

STEPHEN COLBERT

JASON PRIESTLY

MIA FARROW

ABC News' Dominick Proto contributed to this report.