From Mel Brooks to Mia Farrow, Hollywood Pays Tribute to John Hurt

Following the death Friday of actor Sir John Hurt -- whose films included "Midnight Express," "Alien" and the "Harry Potter" franchise -- his peers in Hollywood took to social media to remember the two-time Oscar nominee.

Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died in London at the age of 77, according to his agent.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling tweeted, "So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Mel Brooks, who worked with Hurt on "The Elephant Man" and "Spaceballs," tweeted, "It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent." Another tweet read, "No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed."

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Below are other tributes that flooded social media Friday evening:

VIOLA DAVIS

RIP John Hurt. Always great pic.twitter.com/rbPssFNVsy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 28, 2017

KIEFER SUTHERLAND

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

ELIJAH WOOD

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

SHARON STONE

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

STEPHEN COLBERT

John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017

JASON PRIESTLY

RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend...you will be missed by all who knew you — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017

MIA FARROW

John Hurt, one of the finest actors of our time, and the loveliest person. This is terrible news. So, so sad. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 28, 2017

ABC News' Dominick Proto contributed to this report.