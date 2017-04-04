Melanie Griffith talks motherhood, divorce from ex Antonio Banderas

Melanie Griffith has no hard feelings two years after filing for divorce from Antonio Banderas.

"I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck," she said in an interview with Porter magazine. "Nobody else is to blame. It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again. I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Happy Birthday to my ruggedly handsome ex husband @antoniobanderasoficial ???????????? I will always love you?? A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 10, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

The two remain friendly and they recently celebrated their 20-year-old daughter's birthday together. Griffith, who has struggled with addiction in the past, said that despite her problems, she believes she remained a good mother to Stella.

"I was a totally functioning mom," the mother of three said. "I wasn't like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person. I didn't do some things I probably should have done but, mostly, I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life."

She's skeptical of dating again, and said she hasn't been seeing anyone since her split from Banderas.

"I'm shy with men now, very reticent," she said. "I haven't met anyone in the almost two years [Antonio and I] have been divorced. No, I don't go on dates, nobody has asked me on a date. I go out with my girlfriends."

Kris and me at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party. Best date ever @krisjenner ?????? A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

One of those girlfriends happens to be another famous matriarch, Kris Kardashian, and it sounds like the pair are living it up.

"We became best friends," Griffith said. "She is so much fun, so smart, so normal and so loving. She is unbelievable, like when I had my back operation, she was there bringing me chopped salad. We just went to Aspen together last week."