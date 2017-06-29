ABC News contributor Chris Connelly has worked as an entertainment journalist for more than three decades, and in a new digital series, "The Callback," he reunites with people with whom he has history to catch up on their lives and careers.

In the second episode, which was filmed at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Connelly interviewed Oscar winner Melissa Leo, whose new TV series, "I'm Dying Up Here," airs on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Connelly, who has a unique connection to Leo from their childhoods in New York City, discussed Manhattan living, parenthood, and what inspires her as an actress.

Leo's film, "The Most Hated Woman in America" premiered at SXSW and is available on Netflix. A new episode of "The Callback" will be available next Thursday.