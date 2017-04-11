Michael Buble's wife says 3-year-old son is recovering after cancer treatment

Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, said Monday that their 3-year-old son Noah is recovering after being treated for cancer.

Lopilato spoke at a press conference in her native country of Argentina, offering an update on Noah's health, according to The Associated Press.

Though her son has a long recovery ahead of him, she said he's doing "well" and added that the experience has taught her to value life more.

Buble announced in November that his 3-year-old boy had been diagnosed with cancer and that he and his wife were "devastated" by the tragic news.

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," Bublé wrote on Facebook at the time. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

The couple also has another son, Elias, who turned 1 earlier this year.

