Paris Jackson has signed with a modeling agency.

The daughter of the late King of Pop is now being represented by IMG Models, she wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"Thank you @imgmodels," she wrote. "I feel very lucky and blessed."

The agency confirmed the news with an Instagram post of its own.

Jackson, 18, told Rolling Stone that after she graduated from high school in 2015, she spent one year in community college before deciding she wanted to do something else with her career. Because her adolescence was plagued by constant criticism from online trolls who mocked her appearance, she found modeling to be cathartic.

"I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," she said. "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me – and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."