Michael B. Jordan says he's 'technically single,' talks playing villain in 'Black Panther'

Jan 19, 2018, 12:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan speaks during the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Jan. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.PlayMaury Phillips/Getty Images
WATCH MARVEL 101: Black Panther: The King of Wakanda

Michael B. Jordan isn't tied down, ladies.

The "Black Panther" star said in a recent profile in WSJ Magazine that he's "dating, but technically single."

Jordan, 30, blames living in Los Angeles for the reason he's not yet tied down. "L.A. isn't the best place to date," he said. "No offense to L.A."

It doesn't help, Jordan added, that he has "roommates."

"My parents are my roommates," he revealed.

All hail the king: New 'Black Panther' trailer drops

Lupita Nyong'o couldn't score 'Black Panther' tickets

PHOTO: Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan appear in a scene from Black Panther.IMDB
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan appear in a scene from "Black Panther."

Still, Jordan is busy right now promoting one of the most highly anticipated films this year -- "Black Panther." The actor stars as Erik Killmonger, a banished Wakandan, a fictional African nationality, who is eager to oust T'Challa also known as Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, from his throne.

Jordan said in WSJ Magazine that he studied the portrayals of other iconic villains -- Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight" and many onscreen performances of Michael Fassbender -- to prepare for the role.

"I felt competitive," he admitted. "I wanted to build a performance that people will remember. Something different. Grow my hair out? Cool. I’ll grow my hair for a year. Put on 20 pounds? I’ll put on 20 pounds."

That's 20 pounds of muscle. "I was just, like, massive," Jordan added.

"Black Panther" arrives Feb. 16 to theaters from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Comments