Michael B. Jordan isn't tied down, ladies.

The "Black Panther" star said in a recent profile in WSJ Magazine that he's "dating, but technically single."

Jordan, 30, blames living in Los Angeles for the reason he's not yet tied down. "L.A. isn't the best place to date," he said. "No offense to L.A."

It doesn't help, Jordan added, that he has "roommates."

"My parents are my roommates," he revealed.

Still, Jordan is busy right now promoting one of the most highly anticipated films this year -- "Black Panther." The actor stars as Erik Killmonger, a banished Wakandan, a fictional African nationality, who is eager to oust T'Challa also known as Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, from his throne.

Jordan said in WSJ Magazine that he studied the portrayals of other iconic villains -- Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight" and many onscreen performances of Michael Fassbender -- to prepare for the role.

"I felt competitive," he admitted. "I wanted to build a performance that people will remember. Something different. Grow my hair out? Cool. I’ll grow my hair for a year. Put on 20 pounds? I’ll put on 20 pounds."

That's 20 pounds of muscle. "I was just, like, massive," Jordan added.

"Black Panther" arrives Feb. 16 to theaters from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.