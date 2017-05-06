Miley Cyrus responds after backlash for saying she 'can't listen to' certain hip hop songs anymore

Miley Cyrus has taken to social media to explain her recent comments in a wide-ranging interview in which she said she fell out of love with the "hip-hop scene a little."

Cyrus' last album, "Bangerz," released in 2013, was highly influenced by hip-hop and was even executive produced by star hip-hop producer Mike Will Made It.

She also collaborated with many producers from the genre to make the record, including Pharrell Williams and will.i.am, and even featured rappers, such as Future, Ludacris, Nelly and French Montana.

But in a recent Billboard cover story, Cyrus said she "can't listen" to much of hip-hop for its at-times materialistic and misogynistic lyrics.

The "Hands in the Air" singer added, "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c---. I am so not that."

Many critics were quick to call out Cyrus, saying she culturally appropriated the genre only when it benefited her.

Zeba Blay of The Huffington Post wrote: "During the entire era of her 'Bangerz' album, Cyrus twerked, hung out with [rappers] Three 6 Mafia ... wore cornrows and dreadlocks and just generally seemed to embrace all the hallmarks of hip-hop culture into her image and her sound."

After reading Cyrus' interview, Blay said "Cyrus throws hip-hop under the bus [and] validates every piece of criticism back when she first debuted her hip-hop persona."

Cyrus, 24, who is out with a new country-inspired sound for her forthcoming album, took to Instagram to clarify how she feels about hip-hop.

"When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career," she wrote Saturday. "Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation.

"So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)," Cyrus continued. "I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!"

The former "Hannah Montana" star noted that although she's created hip-hop music previously, she's now "gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!"

Cyrus added, "As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!"

The singer concluded her lengthy caption by saying she hopes "to unify, and to fight for what's right (human, animal, or environmental) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon!"