New storm forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton, make landfall in Florida this week

Milton might make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.

ByKenton Gewecke and Emily Shapiro
Video byLilia Geho
October 5, 2024, 12:02 PM

A new storm is forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton before taking aim on Florida this week.

The storm, currently a tropical depression churning in the Gulf of Mexico, will become Tropical Storm Milton this weekend.

Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday.

The storm might make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.

A separate system is already saturating Florida with 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend, so by the time Milton reaches Florida, the flood threat will be increased substantially.

Five-day rain rain totals could reach 10 inches or more in Florida by the time Milton leaves the state.

