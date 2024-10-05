New storm forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton, make landfall in Florida this week
A new storm is forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton before taking aim on Florida this week.
The storm, currently a tropical depression churning in the Gulf of Mexico, will become Tropical Storm Milton this weekend.
Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday.
The storm might make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.
A separate system is already saturating Florida with 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend, so by the time Milton reaches Florida, the flood threat will be increased substantially.
Five-day rain rain totals could reach 10 inches or more in Florida by the time Milton leaves the state.