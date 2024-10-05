New storm forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton, make landfall in Florida this week

Milton might make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.

A new storm is forecast to strengthen to Hurricane Milton before taking aim on Florida this week.

The storm, currently a tropical depression churning in the Gulf of Mexico, will become Tropical Storm Milton this weekend.

In this satellite image, Tropical Depression Fourteen is shown on Oct. 5, 2024. NOAA

Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday.

The storm might make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.

A separate system is already saturating Florida with 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend, so by the time Milton reaches Florida, the flood threat will be increased substantially.

Five-day rain rain totals could reach 10 inches or more in Florida by the time Milton leaves the state.