Rashad Jennings already knows where he's going to display his mirror ball trophy after winning last night's "Dancing With the Stars" finale.

The NFL running back stopped by "Good Morning America" today and revealed his plans to dedicate a "DWTS" room in his home, where he will also hang the costume he wore during his freestyle dance, he said.

"The spunk, the swag, the shoes, the dazzle," Jennings said. "I don't care about nobody else. That's me. So that'll be the one."

Jennings and his partner, Emma Slater, beat out two-time World Series champion David Ross and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, as well as Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Slater credited Jennings' win to 362 hours of rehearsal time and their friendship as dancing partners.

"I trusted him so much," Slater said. "I really depended on him. He was so positive, his work ethic ... He is the winning combination right here."

Jennings received a surprise video message from his parents, Albert and Deborah Jennings, live today on "GMA."

"Congratulations," his mom said. "You worked hard, you danced harder, and you overcame all the odds. Now, look, you're walking away with the mirror ball trophy. We are so proud of you."

Dad chimed in, saying, "Hey, Rashad, we really love you."