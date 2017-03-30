It was yet another big episode last night on "Modern Family."

Spoiler alert!

Sarah Hyland's Haley Dunphy was proposed to by her boyfriend, Nathan Fillion's character, weatherman Rainer Shine. But the proposal did not go as planned: Hyland's character said no.

It was a humorous yet emotional moment for the 26-year-old actress, who then took to Twitter to talk about the episode.

"Thank you guys for great responses to tonight's ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!" she wrote.

Hyland also responded to fans who tweeted at her, begging her to say no and get back together with Adam Devine's character Andy.

Before the episode, she tweeted about the impending proposal.

"NEW episode of #modernfamily today! Did I hear someone may put a ring on it??" she teased.

Here's a teaser of the episode.