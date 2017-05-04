"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has never been ashamed of her body, and in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," she revealed how working on the show made her even more confident in her own skin.

"The show helped me a lot," Winter said. "I was surrounded by so many great people that were really supportive of me, and really, you know, wanted me to thrive. And told me all the time that they believed in me and thought I should be confident and all those things."

The 19-year-old actress has made headlines in the past with her daring looks, as well as being vocal about her body and her breast reduction surgery. "Modern Family" co-star and on-screen mom Julie Bowen told "ET" that she admires Winter's confidence.

"I'm always like, 'Why are you showing so much of your body?' and then she's like, 'Why not?'" Bowen said. "She knows exactly who she is. She knows exactly. And I've watched so much negativity bounce right off her, and I'm like, 'Let me learn from you.'"