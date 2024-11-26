Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he would go to jail to stop mass deportations.

Trump border czar Tom Homan says he's willing to jail Denver mayor over mass deportation protest

Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he's willing to throw Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in jail over his protests about mass deportation.

"But look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing -- he's willing to go to jail, I'm willing to put him in jail because there there's a statute. It's Title 8 United States Code 1324 (iii). And what it says is it's a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It's also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer," Homan told Hannity during an interview on Fox News last night.

Homan's comments come after Mayor Johnston said he was willing to go to jail to stop possible mass deportation efforts under the incoming Trump administration.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 18, 2024, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

"I'm not afraid of that and I'm also not seeking that," he said during an interview with a local NBC affiliate.

Johnston did walk back comments he made about stationing police officers at the county line to stop federal forces from coming in to deport undocumented immigrants. In an interview with local news outlet Denverite he likened those efforts to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in China.

Homan and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who were both interviewed by Hannity on Monday night, said they plan to make two stops along the border to feed National Guard troops and DPS troopers who have been vital to Texas' mission to stop immigrants from coming to the border.