MTV's live afternoon show "Total Request Live" was a pop culture behemoth. Artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera made their TV debuts on the show, shot at a studio overlooking Times Square.

Well, this fall, MTV is bringing "TRL," which aired from 1998 to 2008.

MTV President Chris McCarthy told The New York Times a new version of the show will debut in October and the network is building a new Times Square studio to serve as the show's home.

ABC News reached out to reps for the network for comment.

“When you came into Times Square, you would say, ‘Let’s go to MTV,’” he told the NYT.

Now he's hoping to rekindle that kind of attention for the network. Creating a home base for the show is a top priority for McCarthy.

“If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given,” he said. “It is the centerpiece.”

The show took requests and put messages from viewers on screen in an era before Twitter and Snapchat. McCarthy hopes to bring back that sense of connection.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices,” he said in the interview. “We put young people on the screen, and we let the world hear their voices.”

Updates for the social media era will include unique daily content for Instagram and Snapchat.

McCarthy also revealed to the paper that the network is replacing the "Moon Man" Video Music Award statuette with a gender-neutral "Moon Person."

“Why should it be a man?” Mr. McCarthy told The Times. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

MTV already changed its MTV Movie & TV Awards into one where awards for acting are not given out in gender-based categories.