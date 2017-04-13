After the sudden loss of Charlie Murphy earlier this week at the age of 57, the Murphy family, including his younger brother Eddie, are mourning his loss but celebrating the bright light he was as a comedian.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," the family said to ABC News on Wednesday night. "Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."

The statement continued, "Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Murphy's rep confirmed that he had been battling leukemia.

Charlie Murphy rose to fame on Dave Chappelle's sketch show, where he would tell stories about his brother and other celebrities like Rick James and Prince.

"Chappelle's Show" posted some fond memories of the comedian on its Facebook page last night in his honor.

There was also a link back to the Comedy Central site, so fans can watch a "Best of Charlie Murphy."

Other comedians and actors took to social media to pay homage.

"RIP my friend Charlie Murphy," rapper Snoop Dogg wrote, while Mike Epps posted a video of the two joking around, adding, "Throw back with my man #charliemurphy clownin."

Sending all my ?? and ???? out to @charliemurphy and his family. My heart is broken. Your charm, personality, & talent will be greatly missed?? — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) April 13, 2017

we lost a legend today...RIP Charlie Murphy, you're already missed — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) April 12, 2017

I haven't seen anything as funny as Charlie Murphy & Dave Chappelle's skits on the Chappelle's Show! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2017