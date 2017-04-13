Charlie Murphy passed away Wednesday at the age of 57, a rep for the comedian confirmed to ABC News.

A look at his Twitter account may reveal that Eddie Murphy's older brother, who had been battling leukemia, was ready to leave Earth.

Murphy's heartbreaking final tweet, posted Tuesday, reads: "One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible."

Murphy is perhaps best known for creating some of the most iconic skits on Dave Chappelle's "Chapelle's Show," which ended in 2006.

A New York City native, Murphy wrote the screenplay for cult classic "Vampire in Brooklyn," starring his brother, and other movies such as "Jungle Fever," "Night at the Museum" and "Lottery Ticket." He most recently appeared in 50 Cent's drug drama, "Power."