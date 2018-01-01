What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in January

Happy New Year!

Our favorite streaming services are offering plenty to stay in the house, cozy up by the fireplace and watch some of the best films and television shows.

On "Netflix," movie lovers can enjoy "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and Christmas classic "Love Actually." Meanwhile, on Hulu, classic films such as "A League of Their Own," "The Karate Kid" and "Hamlet" are now available.

Lastly, on "Amazon," films such as "Thelma & Louise," "Hustle & Flow" and "Requiem for a Dream" are now available.

Here's the full list:

Netflix

Columbia Pictures

Chef & My Fridge: 2017Eastsiders: Season 3Glacé: Season 1Lovesick: Season 3

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Episodes: Season 1-5

Colony: Season 2Disjointed: Part 2Somebody Feed Phil

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rita: Season 4

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El ShowFriday Night Tykes: Season 4

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Drug Lords: Season 1Grace and Frankie: Season 4Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6Dirty MoneyLlama Llama: Season 1One Day at a Time: Season 2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2Retribution: Season 1

10,000 B.C.30 Days of NightAge Of ShadowsAlphaGoAmerica’s SweetheartsApollo 13Batman Batman & RobinBatman BeginsBatman ForeverBatman ReturnsBreakfast at Tiffany’sBring It OnBring It On AgainBring It On: All or NothingBring It On: Fight to the FinishBring It On: In It to Win ItCaddyshackDefianceDefinitely, MaybeThe Dukes of HazzardThe Exorcism of Emily RoseThe First TimeFurry VengeanceThe GodfatherThe Godfather: Part IIThe Godfather: Part IIIHow to Lose a Guy in 10 DaysThe Italian Job Justin Bieber : Never Say NeverKing KongLethal WeaponLethal Weapon 2Lethal Weapon 3Lethal Weapon 4License to WedLike Water for ChocolateLove ActuallyThe Lovely BonesMaddman: The Steve Madden StoryMarie AntoinetteMartin Luther: The Idea that Changed the WorldMidnight in ParisMonsters vs. AliensNational TreasureSharknado 5: Global SwarmingThe Shawshank RedemptionStardustStrictly BallroomTraining DayTreasures From the Wreck of the UnbelievableTroyThe Truman ShowThe VaultWedding CrashersWilly Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Mustang IslandPirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No TalesRent

Before I WakeRotten

The Conjuring

47 Meters Down (a.k.a. In The Deep)Alejandro Riaño: Especial de stand upCaptain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The Man Who Would Be Polka KingThe Polka KingTom Segura: Disgraceful

Wild Hogs

RehenesUnrest

Dallas Buyers ClubKatt Williams: Great America

Bad Day for the Cut

The Open House

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Acts of Vengeance

A Futile and Stupid GestureSebastián Marcelo WainraichMau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

The Force

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Cars 3

Hulu

Richard Cartwright/ABC

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network) (Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan : Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)TheMick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group)Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

10 to Midnight (1983)A League of Their Own (1992)All Is Lost (2013)American Ninja (1985)Anger Management (2003)Art of the Prank (2015)Assassination (1987)Avenging Force (1986)Babel (2006)Baby Mama’s Club (2010)Beyond the Sea (2004)Bloodsport (1988)Big Driver (2014)Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)Black Rain (1989)Bolero (1984)Brothers (2009)Burning Blue (2014)But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)Capote (2005)Cold Mountain (2003)Coming Soon (1999)Cool World (1992)Cross Bronx (2004) (Cube (1998)Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)Cube Zero (2005)Daddy Day Care (2003)Dangerous Curves (1989)Down in the Delta (1998)Drop Dead Sexy (2006)Evolution (2001)Excess Baggage (1997)These Final Hours (2013)Flawless (1999)) The Fourth War (1990)Frailty (2001)Freedom Writers (2007)The Future (2011)Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)Grizzly Man (2005)Hamlet (1990)Hercules in New York (1970)Highway (2012)Horsemen (2009)Hot Rod (2007)Hustle & Flow (2005)I Spy (2002)Invaders from Mars (1986)Invasion U.S.A. (1985)Ironweed (1987)The Karate Kid (1984)The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)The Karate Kid III (1989)Kill the Irishman (2011)Liz & Dick (2012)Look Who’s Talking (1989)Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)Love & Death (1975)Love Story (1970)Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)Mona Lisa Smile (2003)Murphy’s Law (1986)My Boss’s Daughter (2003)The Next Karate Kid (1994)Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)Ninja III: The Domination (1984)P.O.W. The Escape (1986)P2 (2007)Paper Heart (2009)The Parent Trap (1961)The Parent Trap (1998)The Perfect Weapon (1991)The Phantom of the Opera (2004)Platoon Leader (1988)The Pom Pom Girls (1976)The Presidio (1988)Pretty Bird (2008)Primitive (2011)Punch Drunk Love (2002)The Queen (2006)Requiem for a Dream (2000)Reservoir Dogs (1992)Revenge of the Ninja (1983)Revolutionary Road (2008)Richard the Lionheart (2013)Saturday Night Fever (1977)Secretary (2002)Shirley Valentine (1989)Show of Force (1990)Six Degrees of Separation (1993)Sliding Doors (1998)Songcatcher (2000)Spaceballs (1987)Step into Liquid (2003)Street Smart (1987)Subspecies (1991)Subspecies 2 (1993)Subspecies 3 (1994)Subspecies 4 (1998)Subspecies 5 (2017)Sunshine Cleaning (2008)Thelma & Louise (1991)Total Recall (1990)Two Family House (2000)Uncommon Valor (1983)War (2007)Witless Protection (2008)Words and Pictures (2013)The Wraith (1987)Zodiac (2007)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

The Game Changer (2017)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Frank (2014)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (1/)

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)Advanced Style (2014)Afterimage (2016)The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)Are We Done Yet? (2007)Are We There Yet? (2005)Bending Steel (2013)The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)Coherence (2013)The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)Dogs on the Inside (2014)Meek’s Cutoff (2010)Polina (2016)Polytechnique (2009)Sex Guaranteed (2017)Soul on a String (2016)We Need to Talk About KevinWendy & Lucy (2008)

Barista (2015)

My Best Friend (2016)

School Life (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)Espionage Tonight (2017)

Detroit (2018)

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Crash Pad (2017)

Beside Bowie (2017)Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Amazon

TriStar Pictures/Getty Images

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & TishAll is LostAmerican NinjaAssassinationAvenging ForceBabelBaby Mama’s ClubBlack RainBrothersBurning BlueBut I’m a CheerleaderCapoteComing SoonCool WorldCross BronxDangerous CurvesDrop Dead SexyDoctor Who: Season 10EvolutionFlawlessFreedom WritersHamletHighwayHorsemenHustle & FlowInvaders from MarsLove and DeathLove StoryMurphy’s LawPlatoon LeaderPretty BirdPrimitiveRequiem for a DreamReservoir DogsRevenge of the NinjaRevolutionary RoadRichard the LionheartShow of ForceSix Degrees of SeparationStep Into LiquidStreet SmartThe Perfect WeaponThe PresidioThe WraithThelma & LouiseUncommon ValorZodiac

The Devil’s Double

Grimm: Season 6

A Ghost Story

Prime Suspect: Tennison: Season 1

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Season 1

My Mother & Other Strangers

The Midwife

Just Add Magic: Season 2

Grantchester: Season 3Remember Me

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage